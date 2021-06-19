Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,867 shares of company stock worth $1,854,555 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $46,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $23,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,739. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

