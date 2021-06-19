Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

QBCRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Quebecor stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

