CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.63.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.64. 3,444,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

