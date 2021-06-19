Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 227.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 94,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after buying an additional 2,416,508 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.45. 303,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,377. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

