Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in Intel by 4.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Intel by 37.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,472,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $542,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,606 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 51.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.68.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. 55,118,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,139,248. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

