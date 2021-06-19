Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,451 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $157,486,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $98,181,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 792.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 715,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,018. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -287.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.