Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after acquiring an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,522 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 162,731 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.13. 415,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,213. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.