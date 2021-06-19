Bank of Montreal Can Sells 122,566 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eaton were worth $67,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 37,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 133,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 929,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $139.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

