USDK (USDK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $158.98 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.74 million and approximately $158.98 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00148972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00183948 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,302.43 or 1.00193647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.02 or 0.00863931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

