Kepos Capital LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its holdings in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Bull Horn were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHSEU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,155,000.

Bull Horn stock remained flat at $$10.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41.

In other Bull Horn news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About Bull Horn

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

