Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Shares in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,126,000.

Get CA Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:CAHCU remained flat at $$10.33 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,145. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.