New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

New Residential Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 74.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

