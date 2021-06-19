New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
New Residential Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 74.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.
In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
New Residential Investment Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.
