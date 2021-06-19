Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $56.24 on Friday. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $193,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSE. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

