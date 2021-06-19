Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:LXEH traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05. Lixiang Education has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter.

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also engages in the operation of food procurement.

