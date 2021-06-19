Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $1,445,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 327.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter.

PDP traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.21. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

