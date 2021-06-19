QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 368,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in QuickLogic by 150.0% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

QUIK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 44,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,300. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QUIK shares. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

