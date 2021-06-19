Bp Plc Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bp Plc decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

