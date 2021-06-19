Northern Trust Corp Sells 343,451 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $317,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.92 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.