Kepos Capital LP Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000.

Shares of BowX Acquisition stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.94.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

