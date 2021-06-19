Kepos Capital LP Buys Shares of 500,000 GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXIIU. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,420,000.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

GX Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.