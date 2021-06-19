$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

