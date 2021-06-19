Zacks: Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Earnings of -$3.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.11). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($2.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($8.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.52) to ($7.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The firm’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PDS. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $492.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.48. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

