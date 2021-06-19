Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 44,015 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Public Storage worth $71,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,169,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 79.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 40.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,816,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 29.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $379,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $298.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.84. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

