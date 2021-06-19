Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

