Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Acquired by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Univest Financial worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

UVSP stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. 220,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

