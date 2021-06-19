Prospector Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 58,540 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after purchasing an additional 377,408 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 121,821 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. 251,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,649. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 1.36.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.