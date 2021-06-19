2,000,000 Shares in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800,000. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners comprises approximately 1.3% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth $5,934,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth $495,000.

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

