Prospector Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.40. 39,590,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,105,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.