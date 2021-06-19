Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,000. 890 5th Avenue Partners accounts for 0.7% of Kepos Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFAU. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

Shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.11. 2,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

