Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Receives $7.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

LMNL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 377,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,901. The company has a market cap of $126.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

