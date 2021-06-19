Contrasting Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Tapinator has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tapinator and Volt Information Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $4.45 million 1.05 N/A N/A N/A Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.11 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -6.12

Tapinator has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tapinator and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volt Information Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Tapinator.

Profitability

This table compares Tapinator and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Volt Information Sciences -3.07% -18.20% -2.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tapinator beats Volt Information Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services. Tapinator, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

