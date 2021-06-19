$109.74 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to report $109.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.62 million. Invitae posted sales of $45.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $464.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.90 million to $474.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $668.94 million, with estimates ranging from $603.70 million to $699.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

NVTA stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. 6,646,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,511. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $670,587.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,873,992 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 19.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after purchasing an additional 419,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,280,000 after purchasing an additional 338,577 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 19.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 361,910 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

