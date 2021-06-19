Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Down 23.9% This Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $18.04 million and approximately $538,674.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00058766 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,324,605 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

