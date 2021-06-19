Matrix AI Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $1.24 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.02 or 0.00438760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

