Aviva PLC Has $26.18 Million Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,763 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $26,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,106 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

