Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,310 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $53,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after purchasing an additional 284,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

