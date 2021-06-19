Concord Wealth Partners Has $58,000 Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 411,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.