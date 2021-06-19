Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.91.

CNC opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

