Short Interest in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Decreases By 12.8%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 496,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.61. 1,123,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.69. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.