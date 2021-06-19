Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,489 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $169.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

