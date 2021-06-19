Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 21,823 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 258.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $318.44 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.89 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

