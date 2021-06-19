Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,357 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.50% of PNM Resources worth $20,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,086 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $147,689,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,656,000 after acquiring an additional 851,943 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,940,000 after purchasing an additional 186,265 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.