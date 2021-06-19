11,442 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,442 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 103.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 647,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 329,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 139,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.68.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

