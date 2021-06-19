Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.36 million.
Shares of PLAY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,183. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,364.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,411 shares of company stock worth $6,350,107 over the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
