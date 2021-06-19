Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.36 million.

Shares of PLAY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,183. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.32.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,364.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,411 shares of company stock worth $6,350,107 over the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.