Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-40.80 million.

NASDAQ EDUC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 23,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,696. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.