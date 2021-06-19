Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,254 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Under Armour by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

