iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $262.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $184.70 and a 52 week high of $264.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

