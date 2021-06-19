Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.52% of Match Group worth $930,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Match Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

