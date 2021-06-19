Pacific Global Investment Management CO Invests $154,000 in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO purchased a new position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO owned about 0.06% of BurgerFi International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFI opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.64. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

In other BurgerFi International news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 576,954 shares of company stock worth $6,080,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

