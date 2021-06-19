Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 2,975,028 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $834,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUMC opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

